Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Graham's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Michael Thomas (LP/rest): 38 Rec; 439 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Lynn Bowden Jr. (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Saints vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 8 0 1 8.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

