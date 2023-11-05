Jamaal Williams has a difficult matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 78.8 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Williams, on 38 carries, has compiled 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg). As a pass-catcher, Williams has also caught three balls for 15 yards (3.8 ypg).

Williams vs. the Bears

Williams vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 83.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 83.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 78.8 rushing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the third-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Saints Player Previews

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in three opportunities this season.

The Saints, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.4% of the time while running 43.6%.

He has carried the ball in 38 of his team's 235 total rushing attempts this season (16.2%).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in four games this season.

He has four carries in the red zone (8.7% of his team's 46 red zone rushes).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

