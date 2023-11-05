With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Derek Carr a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Carr has 20 yards on 15 carries (2.5 ypg).

In eight games, Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0 Week 8 @Colts 19 27 310 2 0 1 -1 0

