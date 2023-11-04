Sun Belt opponents meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (436.4 yards allowed per game), Southern Miss has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FBS offensively putting up 359.1 yards per game. UL Monroe ranks 99th in total yards per game (348.5), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 450.3 total yards conceded per contest.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

UL Monroe Southern Miss 348.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (99th) 450.3 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.4 (112th) 158.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.1 (68th) 189.6 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (98th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 776 yards on 54% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 246 yards with one score.

Isaiah Woullard has carried the ball 79 times for 384 yards, with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has collected 382 yards (on 62 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 37 receptions on 63 targets with six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has caught 15 passes and compiled 291 receiving yards (36.4 per game).

Dariyan Wiley's 36 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,546 passing yards for Southern Miss, completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has racked up 681 yards on 139 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Rodrigues Clark has piled up 369 yards on 55 carries, scoring two times.

Latreal Jones' team-leading 412 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 49 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has put up a 368-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 59 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has compiled 30 grabs for 354 yards, an average of 44.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Miss or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.