AAC opponents match up when the No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Tulane is averaging 405.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 57th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Green Wave rank 31st, allowing 332.8 yards per game. East Carolina ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.6), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 26.3 points ceded per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Tulane vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Tulane East Carolina 405.9 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (131st) 332.8 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.5 (45th) 172.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (108th) 233.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (116th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,384 yards, completing 71.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 772 rushing yards on 141 carries with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 516 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 51 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 23 passes while averaging 50.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 373 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 943 yards on 95-of-186 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 272 yards, or 34 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has racked up 227 yards (on 50 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 349 (43.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has recorded 341 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 236 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) this season.

