In the contest between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Longhorns to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Texas vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (+4) Over (49.5) Texas 27, Kansas State 26

Week 10 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Longhorns' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Texas has gone 3-4 against the spread.

Two of the Longhorns' eight games have hit the over.

Texas games average 55.1 total points per game this season, 5.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

So far this year, the Wildcats have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Wildcats' eight games with a set total.

The average total in Kansas State games this season is 5.1 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Longhorns vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 16.0 35.8 10.0 34.3 18.0 Kansas State 37.4 15.9 42.6 9.4 28.7 26.7

