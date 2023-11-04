Stars vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) are favored when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on Saturday, November 4. The Stars are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Canucks (+105) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Stars vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
|FanDuel
|-115
|-104
|6.5
Stars vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Vancouver has played seven games this season with over 6 goals.
- The Stars have won 85.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-1).
- The Canucks have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
- Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter and won them all.
- Vancouver is 4-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.
