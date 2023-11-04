The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 4, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 23 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Stars' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roope Hintz 8 5 6 11 2 0 46.8% Joe Pavelski 9 4 6 10 12 4 47.6% Jamie Benn 9 3 6 9 3 9 54.5% Jason Robertson 9 2 6 8 9 10 - Wyatt Johnston 9 3 4 7 3 3 46.8%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede just 2.2 goals per game (22 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Canucks are the league's highest scorers, with 46 goals (4.6 per game).

Canucks Key Players