The SE Louisiana Lions (1-7) hit the road for a Southland clash against the McNeese Cowboys (0-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana is totaling 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 87th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 100th, giving up 31.8 points per contest. McNeese has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 21st-worst in points per game (16.6) this season and eighth-worst in points surrendered per game (36.6).

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Key Statistics

SE Louisiana McNeese 386.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (119th) 430.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (96th) 120.3 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.3 (96th) 266.1 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (91st) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 1,368 yards (171.0 ypg) on 106-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zachary Clement, has carried the ball 56 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game), scoring three times.

Harlan Dixon has run for 252 yards (31.5 per game) on 76 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 319 yards in the passing game (on 25 catches).

Darius Lewis' leads his squad with 485 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has a total of 246 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has put up 843 passing yards, or 120.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.3% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 72 times for 333 yards (47.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Coleby Hamm has racked up 168 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 365 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 receptions on 12 targets with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has racked up 274 receiving yards (39.1 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Jihad Marks has racked up 81 reciving yards (11.6 ypg) this season.

