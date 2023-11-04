The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma owns the 62nd-ranked defense this season (370.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 489.8 yards per game. With 429 total yards per game on offense, Oklahoma State ranks 39th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 108th, surrendering 409.3 total yards per game.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Oklahoma Oklahoma State 489.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (46th) 370.3 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (94th) 180.9 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.4 (32nd) 308.9 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.6 (56th) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 2,302 yards (287.8 ypg) on 180-of-252 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 294 rushing yards (36.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Tawee Walker has 385 rushing yards on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's 449 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 26 catches and two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has put together a 429-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes on 36 targets.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 24 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 405 yards, an average of 50.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 1,580 yards on 57.3% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has rushed 141 times for 1,087 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 156 yards (on 34 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray paces his team with 344 receiving yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Rashod Owens has collected 309 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Brennan Presley's 56 targets have resulted in 37 receptions for 309 yards and five touchdowns.

