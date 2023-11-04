The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1) square off against a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fourth-best with 471.9 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 276.9 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Nicholls State ranks 73rd in the FCS (344.6 total yards per game) and 74th defensively (362.0 total yards allowed per game).

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Nicholls State Incarnate Word 344.6 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.9 (7th) 362.0 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (13th) 122.1 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (36th) 222.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (8th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 1,555 passing yards, or 222.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has run for 314 yards across 52 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with nine catches for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's 386 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has totaled 308 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Terry Matthews has racked up 210 reciving yards (30.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has compiled 1,670 yards (208.8 ypg) on 125-of-189 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Timothy Carter, has carried the ball 57 times for 377 yards (47.1 per game), scoring two times.

Jarrell Wiley has piled up 306 yards on 63 attempts, scoring two times.

Brandon Porter's team-high 831 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 50 targets) with six touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put together a 427-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 30 targets.

Marquez Perez has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 22 receptions for 325 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

