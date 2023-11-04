Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Saturday, featuring all 15 matchups across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Matthews' stats: 8 goals in 10 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 10 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score
Oilers vs. Predators
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 7 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -105 to score
Oilers vs. Predators
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 9 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +100 to score
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score
Wild vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Kaprizov's stats: 3 goals in 10 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +115 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Tkachuk's stats: 1 goal in 9 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 10 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +125 to score
Canadiens vs. Blues
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Caufield's stats: 4 goals in 10 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- Guentzel's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
