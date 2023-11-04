Will Miro Heiskanen find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

