The SE Louisiana Lions (1-7) take on a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the McNeese Cowboys (0-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana is totaling 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 87th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 100th, giving up 31.8 points per contest. This season has been ugly for McNeese on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 16.6 points per contest (21st-worst) and allowing 36.6 points per game (eighth-worst).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

McNeese SE Louisiana 290.7 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.4 (38th) 454.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (112th) 115.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.3 (87th) 175.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.1 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards (120.4 per game) while completing 49.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has rushed 72 times for 333 yards, with two touchdowns.

Coleby Hamm has totaled 168 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has racked up 365 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has caught 24 passes and compiled 274 receiving yards (39.1 per game).

Jihad Marks' eight catches (on four targets) have netted him 81 yards (11.6 ypg).

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has recorded 1,368 yards (171 ypg) on 106-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zachary Clement, has carried the ball 56 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 76 times for 252 yards (31.5 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 319 yards through the air .

Darius Lewis' 485 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has a total of 246 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed SE Louisiana or McNeese gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.