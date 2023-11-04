Based on our computer projection model, the SE Louisiana Lions will defeat the McNeese Cowboys when the two teams play at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-12.3) 52.9 SE Louisiana 33, McNeese 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, three Cowboys games hit the over.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 21.5 31.8 18.7 26.0 23.2 35.2 McNeese 16.6 36.6 22.7 39.3 12.0 34.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.