Louisiana vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Sun Belt play features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) facing off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-9.5)
|59.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-9.5)
|60.5
|-345
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Louisiana is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Arkansas State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.