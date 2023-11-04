Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Liberty Flames (8-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-16.5)
|58.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-16.5)
|58.5
|-850
|+570
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
