The Liberty Flames (8-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-16.5) 58.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-16.5) 58.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Liberty has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

