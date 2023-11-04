Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 35, Arkansas State 26

Louisiana 35, Arkansas State 26 Louisiana has won 50% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-2).

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arkansas State has won three of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Red Wolves have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +225 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana (-7.5)



Louisiana (-7.5) Against the spread, Louisiana is 3-5-0 this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 4-4-0 this season.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in four chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Louisiana and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points four times this season.

This season, three of Arkansas State's games have ended with a score higher than 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.9 points per game, 3.6 points fewer than the point total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 60 54 Implied Total AVG 33.8 36.5 31 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 52.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 34.1 34 34.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-2 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.