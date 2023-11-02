Player prop bet odds for Leon Draisaitl, Roope Hintz and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Hintz's three goals and five assists in seven games for Dallas add up to eight total points on the season.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Jamie Benn has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with three goals and five assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 1 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 1 2 1

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Wyatt Johnston is a top contributor on offense for Dallas with three goals and four assists.

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 1 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 2 3 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 13 points in eight games (four goals and nine assists).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 at Flyers Oct. 19 0 0 0 2

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evan Bouchard has three goals and six assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Jets Oct. 21 1 0 1 7 at Flyers Oct. 19 0 0 0 1

