How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) on November 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs Pistons Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- New Orleans had a 27-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA, the Pelicans finished 12th.
- Last year, the Pelicans recorded just 4.1 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).
- New Orleans went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pelicans performed better in home games last season, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.
- New Orleans surrendered 109.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 115 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans performed better in home games last year, averaging 11.6 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Ingram
|Questionable
|Knee
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Rest
