Pelicans vs. Pistons November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSDET.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSDET
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Per game, CJ McCollum put up points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram posted 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the floor.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Killian Hayes recorded 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.
- Isaiah Stewart put up 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 8.0 boards.
- Alec Burks' stats last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Pistons
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
