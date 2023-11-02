For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

