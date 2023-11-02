The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Huntington High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Parkway High School at Benton High School