The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) will next play on the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming UL Monroe games
UL Monroe's next matchup information
- Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UL Monroe players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyreke Locure
|7
|10.6
|5.1
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|30.1% (22-73)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Nika Metskhvarishvili
|7
|10.4
|4.1
|2.9
|1.0
|1.1
|47.5% (28-59)
|21.7% (5-23)
|Jalen Bolden
|7
|8.6
|5.3
|0.4
|0.7
|0.4
|55.8% (24-43)
|33.3% (4-12)
|Tyreese Watson
|7
|7.9
|1.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.0
|45.7% (21-46)
|38.5% (5-13)
|Savion Gallion
|7
|7.1
|3.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.0
|43.2% (16-37)
|33.3% (7-21)
