Stars vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Dallas Stars (5-1-1) visit the Calgary Flames (2-6-1), who have dropped five straight, on Wednesday, November 1 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Stars 4, Flames 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Stars vs Flames Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (5-1-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Stars finished 3-0-1 in those contests (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|18th
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.11
|29th
|5th
|2.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|20th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|10th
|30th
|9.52%
|Power Play %
|15.63%
|20th
|2nd
|95.45%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.91%
|4th
Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
