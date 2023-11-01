With a record of 2-6, the Southern Jaguars' next matchup is at home versus the SE Louisiana Lions, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 SE Louisiana H 6:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Champion Christian H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Tulane A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Wiley H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Ecclesia H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas Southern H 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Prairie View A&M H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Florida A&M A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Bethune-Cookman A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Grambling A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UAPB H 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Mississippi Valley State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Alcorn State A 6:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Jackson State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Alabama A&M H 6:30 PM

Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: SE Louisiana Lions
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: F. G. Clark Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tai'Reon Joseph 8 19.0 3.3 1.6 1.6 0.1 43.1% (62-144) 22.6% (14-62)
Brandon Davis 8 9.5 3.6 1.4 0.8 0.1 41.3% (26-63) 38.9% (14-36)
Jordan Johnson 8 6.0 1.1 0.1 0.6 0.1 53.3% (16-30) 53.6% (15-28)
Jaronn Wilkens 8 5.8 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 51.4% (19-37) 20.0% (2-10)
Tidjiane Dioumassi 8 5.5 3.1 3.9 2.1 0.3 33.3% (17-51) 28.6% (2-7)

