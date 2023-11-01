The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Southern Jaguars, on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming SE Louisiana games

SE Louisiana's next matchup information

Opponent: Southern Jaguars

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Location: F. G. Clark Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top SE Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Roger McFarlane 8 14.6 6.3 1.4 1.1 0.0 40.8% (42-103) 34.9% (15-43) Nick Caldwell 8 12.3 5.0 0.5 1.0 0.9 52.1% (37-71) 36.8% (7-19) Alec Woodard 8 9.1 4.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 48.3% (29-60) 37.5% (9-24) Roscoe Eastmond 8 7.8 2.1 4.6 1.3 0.0 43.1% (25-58) 35.3% (6-17) Brody Rowbury 7 7.4 4.4 0.6 0.7 0.0 44.1% (15-34) -

