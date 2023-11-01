If you're a big fan of Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Rashid Shaheed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
50 31 525 134 3 16.9

Shaheed Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1
Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0
Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0
Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0
Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0
Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1
Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0
Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1
Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0
Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0

Rashid Shaheed's Next Game

  • Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 26, 2023
  • TV: FOX

