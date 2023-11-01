The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on November 1, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents shot last season.

New Orleans went 33-13 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished eighth.

The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game last year were only two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allowed to opponents.

New Orleans put together a 27-7 record last season in games it scored more than 116.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans scored more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (113.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Pelicans gave up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than on the road (115).

At home, the Pelicans knocked down 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (35.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries