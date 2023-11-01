If you're a huge fan of Northwestern State women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Demons apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Northwestern State Demons jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Northwestern State team leaders

Want to buy Sharna Ayres' jersey? Or another Northwestern State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sharna Ayres 6 12.8 4.3 0.8 2.0 0.3 Karmelah Dean 6 10.5 2.5 2.7 1.3 0.7 Jiselle Woodson 6 10.2 3.2 3.5 1.2 0.2 Jenny Ntambwe 4 9.5 6.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 Carla Celaya 6 5.3 4.8 1.2 0.8 0.0 Nia Hardison 6 4.8 2.3 0.5 0.7 0.0 Jordan Todd 6 4.2 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.7 Jasmin Dixon 5 4.2 3.0 0.4 0.0 1.4 Niaisya Ervin 3 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 Ivona Miljanic 6 1.5 1.7 0.7 0.2 0.0

Northwestern State season stats

Northwestern State has only two wins (2-4) this season.

The Demons have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Northwestern State has no wins against D1 opponents this season.

This year, the Demons haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northwestern State has one game remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Demons? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Northwestern State games

Check out the Demons in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Southern A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Tarleton State H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 UL Monroe A 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 LSU A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Central Arkansas A 3:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Northwestern State this season.

Check out the Demons this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.