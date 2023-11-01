Northwestern State's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Demons are currently 1-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

If you're looking to see the Northwestern State Demons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Northwestern State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State's next matchup information

Opponent: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum

Reed Green Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northwestern State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northwestern State players

Shop for Northwestern State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ryan Forrest 8 14.3 2.4 1.0 0.9 0.5 39.2% (40-102) 23.5% (8-34) Cliff Davis 7 14.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 0.0 34.9% (29-83) 36.4% (20-55) Braelon Bush 8 9.4 1.5 2.3 0.8 0.0 39.1% (25-64) 33.3% (13-39) Chase Forte 8 7.4 4.0 3.0 1.6 0.4 44.9% (22-49) 16.7% (2-12) Jamison Epps 8 6.8 7.8 1.8 0.5 0.1 36.5% (23-63) 17.6% (3-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.