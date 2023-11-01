Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Northwestern State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Demons with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Northwestern State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ryan Forrest 7 15.9 2.4 1.1 1.0 0.6 Cliff Davis 6 15.3 3.7 0.8 0.7 0.0 Braelon Bush 7 10.0 1.7 2.6 0.9 0.0 Chase Forte 7 7.6 4.0 3.0 1.6 0.3 Jamison Epps 7 7.4 8.3 1.9 0.6 0.1 Justin Wilson 7 4.6 3.3 0.4 0.1 0.4 Duane Posey 7 4.6 2.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 JT Warren 6 5.2 2.5 0.3 0.8 0.7 Jimel Lane 7 4.4 2.3 0.3 1.3 0.9 Jae Slack 2 4.5 2.5 0.0 1.0 0.0

Northwestern State season stats

This season, Northwestern State has won only one game (1-6).

The Demons have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-3 on the road and are 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Northwestern State has zero wins against Division 1 opponents this season.

The Demons have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Northwestern State has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Northwestern State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Baylor A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Boise State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Rice H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Southern University at New Orleans H 7:30 PM

