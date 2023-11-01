Buy Tickets for Nicholls Colonels Women's Basketball Games
The Nicholls Colonels women (6-4) will next be in action at home against the UAB Blazers, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Nicholls games
Nicholls' next matchup information
- Opponent: UAB Blazers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stopher Gym
Top Nicholls players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lexi Alexander
|10
|12.3
|5.7
|1.8
|1.6
|0.4
|44.1% (49-111)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Britiya Curtis
|10
|10.1
|4.0
|1.5
|1.6
|0.1
|43.4% (36-83)
|39.5% (17-43)
|Kyla Hamilton
|10
|8.3
|4.1
|2.2
|1.6
|0.1
|34.9% (29-83)
|20.5% (8-39)
|Ashley Malone
|10
|8.0
|1.9
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|45.8% (22-48)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Deonna Brister
|10
|7.0
|3.6
|1.4
|1.5
|0.0
|47.1% (24-51)
|36.0% (9-25)
