Do you live and breathe all things McNeese? Then show your support for the Cowgirls women's team with some new apparel. For more info on the team, including up-to-date stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get McNeese Cowgirls jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

McNeese team leaders

Want to buy Emilia Tenbrock's jersey? Or another McNeese player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emilia Tenbrock 8 12.3 3.1 2.0 1.0 0.3 Azjah Reeves 8 10.0 3.5 1.1 1.5 0.3 Cristina Gil 7 10.0 4.7 2.3 0.4 0.0 Boston Berry 8 7.9 3.3 3.4 2.0 0.3 Mireia Yespes 6 10.3 5.5 1.5 1.3 0.2 Ana Cabañas Llorens 8 7.3 1.3 1.9 0.9 0.0 Helena Galunic 8 6.5 4.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 Julia Puente Valverde 8 5.9 5.9 1.3 1.1 0.6 Alva Mofalk 8 3.6 3.6 0.4 0.4 0.8 Marta Hermoso 6 2.3 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.0

McNeese season stats

McNeese has gone 3-5 this season.

The Cowgirls have a 3-4 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

McNeese has zero victories versus D1 teams this season.

The Cowgirls have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

McNeese has two games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Cowgirls? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming McNeese games

Check out the Cowgirls in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Kansas State A 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 LSU A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Centenary (LA) H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Tarleton State H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 UAPB H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on McNeese this season.

Check out the Cowgirls this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.