For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Mason Marchment a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

Marchment has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Marchment has no points on the power play.

Marchment's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

