Don't be a fickle fan of the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Louisiana Tech team leaders

Want to buy Salma Bates' jersey? Or another Louisiana Tech player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Salma Bates 7 11.1 3.6 2.6 1.9 0.0 Anna Larr Roberson 7 10.4 5.6 0.4 0.7 0.0 Robyn Lee 7 8.4 3.7 1.3 1.3 0.0 Jianna Morris 7 8.3 3.0 3.1 0.7 0.1 Silvia Nativi 7 7.9 4.0 3.1 1.3 0.4 Autumn Smith 7 4.3 1.4 1.1 1.6 0.0 Paris Guillory 4 5.8 1.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 Evie Goetz 6 3.7 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 Mackenzie Wurm 7 2.7 3.1 0.7 0.7 1.1 Kate Thompson 7 2.3 1.9 0.0 0.0 0.6

Louisiana Tech season stats

Louisiana Tech has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Lady Techsters have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Louisiana Tech hasn't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 opponent.

The Lady Techsters are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Louisiana Tech has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Lady Techsters? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Louisiana Tech games

Check out the Lady Techsters in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Arkansas A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Arkansas State A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 SMU H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Alcorn State H 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Louisiana Tech this season.

Check out the Lady Techsters this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.