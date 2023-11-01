Puebla FC versus Deportivo Toluca FC is a game to catch on a Tuesday Liga MX schedule that features plenty of competitive contests.

Coverage of all Liga MX action on Tuesday is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC travels to match up with Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (-210)

Deportivo Toluca FC (-210) Underdog: Puebla FC (+500)

Puebla FC (+500) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Queretaro FC vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas travels to face Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+135)

Guadalajara Chivas (+135) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+210)

Queretaro FC (+210) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Leon vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM travels to match up with Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Club Leon (+100)

Club Leon (+100) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+265)

Pumas UNAM (+265) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Monterrey vs Necaxa

Necaxa makes the trip to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-275)

CF Monterrey (-275) Underdog: Necaxa (+700)

Necaxa (+700) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.