Will Joe Pavelski score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

Pavelski has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Pavelski has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Pavelski's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 33 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

