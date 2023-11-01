Buy Tickets for Grambling Tigers Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Wiley Wildcats is up next for the Grambling Tigers women (3-4), on Monday, December 11 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Grambling games
Grambling's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wiley Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
Top Grambling players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Demya Young
|6
|12.7
|3.8
|0.8
|1.0
|0.2
|41.0% (25-61)
|42.1% (16-38)
|Anijah Grant
|7
|9.4
|4.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.4
|44.6% (29-65)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Jazmyne Jackson
|7
|9.0
|1.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.0
|26.6% (21-79)
|31.6% (12-38)
|Brenda McKinney
|7
|8.3
|7.3
|0.3
|0.9
|0.1
|47.2% (17-36)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Douthshine Prien
|5
|8.6
|3.8
|3.2
|3.6
|0.2
|30.2% (13-43)
|20.0% (1-5)
