How to Watch the Suns vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
|Suns vs Spurs Injury Report
|Suns vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Spurs Prediction
Suns Stats Insights
- Last season, the Suns had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was four% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents knocked down.
- Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.
- The Suns were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Spurs finished 12th.
- Last year, the Suns put up 9.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).
- When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points last season, it went 18-4.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Suns gave up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Last season, San Antonio had a 16-23 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.
- The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished fifth.
- The Spurs' 113 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed to opponents.
- San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns scored 114.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged away from home (113.2).
- Phoenix surrendered 109.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.9).
- In home games, the Suns sunk 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than away from home (11.9). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Spurs scored 115.1 points per game last season, 4.1 more than they averaged away (111).
- The Spurs gave up fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than on the road (124.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer trifectas on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Foot
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
