How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA lineup features three games, including the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 1-2
- NY Record: 1-2
- CLE Stats: 110.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
- NY Stats: 105.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -2.5
- NY Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 214.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 2-1
- SA Record: 1-2
- PHO Stats: 109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 102.7 Opp. PPG (third)
- SA Stats: 109.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 123.7 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -7.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -300
- SA Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 226.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Los Angeles Clippers face the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 2-1
- ORL Record: 2-0
- LAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ORL Stats: 109.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 91.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -7.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -350
- ORL Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 220.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.