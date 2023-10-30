Stars vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - October 30
Currently, the Dallas Stars (4-1-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) at American Airlines Center on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- They have the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 25 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -5, they are 25th in the league.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6
