When the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Suter find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Suter has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

