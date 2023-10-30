The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Hintz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

