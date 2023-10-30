Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has tallied point in two of six games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in two of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is a 65.4% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

