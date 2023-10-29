Rashid Shaheed has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 232.6 passing yards per game, 19th in the league.

Shaheed has pulled down 20 passes on 35 targets for 326 yards and two TDs, averaging 46.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Shaheed and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shaheed vs. the Colts

Shaheed vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 232.6 yards per contest this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

Opponents of the Colts have scored seven touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Saints vs Colts on Fubo!

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Shaheed with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Shaheed has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Shaheed has 12.7% of his team's target share (35 targets on 275 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.3 yards per target (20th in NFL play), averaging 326 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

Shaheed has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 20.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Shaheed (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.