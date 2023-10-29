Michael Thomas will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thomas' 34 grabs (on 54 targets) have netted him 371 yards (53.0 per game) and one TD this year.

Thomas vs. the Colts

Thomas vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Indianapolis on the season.

Thomas will square off against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 232.6 passing yards per contest.

The Colts have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up seven this season (one per game).

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in four of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has been targeted on 54 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season (19.6% target share).

He has 371 receiving yards on 54 targets to rank 80th in league play with 6.9 yards per target.

In one of seven games this season, Thomas has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Thomas (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

