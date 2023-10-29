Will Juwan Johnson Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 8?
When Juwan Johnson takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 8 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Johnson's stat line shows seven receptions for 61 yards. He puts up 20.3 yards receiving per game.
- Johnson, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Juwan Johnson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|2
|12
|0
