Derek Carr will be facing the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Carr has totaled 1,600 passing yards (228.6 per game) and a 63.9% completion percentage this season, throwing for six TDs with four INTs. On 14 carries, Carr has run for 21 yards, and averaging 3.0 rushing yards per game.

Carr vs. the Colts

Carr vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 251.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Colts have given up one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Colts is conceding 232.6 yards per outing this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Opponents of the Colts have put up seven touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 235.5 (-115)

235.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Carr Passing Insights

So far this year, Carr has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities.

The Saints have passed 58.0% of the time and run 42.0% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr's 6.3 yards per attempt rank 27th in the NFL.

In five of seven games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 60.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Carr has passed 35 times out of his 255 total attempts while in the red zone (49.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (+100)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

In seven games this season, Carr has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone carries for 5.7% of the team share (his team runs on 49.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-18 / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

