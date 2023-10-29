New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave will be up against the Indianapolis Colts and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Olave's 68 targets have resulted in 39 grabs for a team-best 471 yards (67.3 per game) and one score this season.

Olave vs. the Colts

Olave vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Indianapolis on the season.

The 232.6 passing yards the Colts give up per contest makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Colts have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (one per game).

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Olave has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Olave has 24.7% of his team's target share (68 targets on 275 passing attempts).

He has 471 receiving yards on 68 targets to rank 80th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Olave, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

With six red zone targets, Olave has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

